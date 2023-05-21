A new Netflix documentary about the life of the late Anna Nicole Smith exposes the unsettling claim that her estranged father allegedly made a disturbing sexual advance toward her.

Amidst the many scandals highlighted in the new Netflix doc, “You Don’t Know Me”, one haunting allegation emerges surrounding the life of the controversial star.

A close confidant of the late model alleges that Smith’s estranged father made a shocking sexual advance following a Playboy mansion party in 1993.

READ MORE: ‘You Don’t Know Me’ Trailer Shares Glimpses Of Anna Nicole Smith Beyond Tabloid Narratives

The former Playmate of the Year, who tragically passed in 2007 due to a drug overdose, hired a private investigator to locate her estranged father, Donald Hogan. She eventually invited him and her half-brother, Donnie, as guests to the exclusive Playboy party in Los Angeles.

“She told me that her father had tried to have sex with her,” Melissa ‘Missy’ Byrum alleges in a confessional interview in the documentary.

“I was really sad to see that. She was so so disappointed.”

In an exclusive interview with People earlier this month, Byrum also revealed that she had been secretly dating Smith in 1992.

READ MORE: Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Pays Tribute To Janet Jackson With Kentucky Derby Outfit

Byrum alleges that she and Smith sealed their relationship in a backyard wedding ceremony; however, the model claims that their love story broke apart due to Smith’s drug addiction.

The infamous cover girl was raised by her single mom and never knew her father. She was only an infant when her father had served six months in prison after pleading guilty to raping Smith’s then 10-year-old aunt.