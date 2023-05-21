Click to share this via email

Lindsay Lohan mesmerized in a behind-the-scenes snap from her new beauty ad campaign on Sunday.

The 36-year-old “Freaky Friday” star wore a robe as she shared a mirror selfie on Instagram while being accompanied by a glam team as they prepared her for her Peter Thomas Roth ad campaign.

Lohan flashed a dashing smile with renowned makeup artist Kristofer Buckle and celebrity hairstylist Danielle Priano.

The “Mean Girls” star charmed in a filtered snap, flaunting a pink monochromatic makeup look paired with voluminous eyelashes.

The pregnant “Herbie: Fully Loaded” star, expecting her first child with husband Bader Shammas, dazzled with her signature fiery red tresses in silky waves.

Lohan plays an office executive in the cheeky campaign as she dons the Peter Thomas Roth eye patches. “Under eye-baggage? Not iconic,” she says into the camera.

In still images for the advertisements, the star poses in a series of blue, gold, and green ensembles, mirroring the hydra-gel eye patches in corresponding colours showcased in the campaign.

“Honey, you never looked better,” says the former Disney star, referencing her notorious line from 1998’s “The Parent Trap,” which shot Lohan to international superstardom as a child actress.