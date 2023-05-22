Bre Tiesi wants the world to know that things are all good with her, Nick Cannon, and their 10-month-old son, Legendary Love.

The “Selling Sunset” star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a group of adorable family snapshots showing herself and Cannon on set playing with their little boy.

In one pic, Legendary seemed enthralled as he stood up on a table as a beaming Cannon supported him on his hips. In a few of the other snaps, the couple’s baby boy crawled around as his parents looked on with love.

“We’re more than good over here 💯❤️ love you daddy!” Tiesi captioned the sweet post.

The family photos were met with a wave of love and support from Tiesi’s friends and followers — including her “Selling Sunset” co-star, Chrishell Stause, who commented, “I am SO excited to meet little man today.”

The post comes just a few days after the 32-year-old “Selling Sunset” star seemingly stirred up some controversy when she claimed on the show that Cannon doesn’t legally have to pay child support.

On season 6 of the Netflix series, which was released on Friday, Tiesi claimed, “The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can’t afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, ‘We know you can afford X amount for each household.'”

While Tiesi didn’t specifically say that Cannon doesn’t pay child support — only claimed that he wasn’t legally obligated — the reality star’s lawyer issued a statement correcting her client’s comments.

“Bre, you should know better!” Neama Rahmani told Us Weekly in response to her client’s statement. “That is absolutely not true. There’s no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law.”

Then, in a statement to ET, Rahmani explained, “I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn’t address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others.”

In addition to Legendary Love, Cannon is dad to Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; 12-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with Mariah Carey.

When ET spoke with Tiesi ahead of Legendary Love’s arrival, she opened up about how she handles criticism of her relationship with Cannon.

“I’m not really opinionated in other’s people business. That’s not really my thing,” she said. “When it first started happening I was just like, ‘I don’t understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?’ For me, it doesn’t actually genuinely affect me. I understand people’s side and they’re used to their conventional relationships. That’s what’s instilled in us. Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years.”

