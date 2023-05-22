Gayle King is the latest celebrity to speak out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City car chase.

The broadcast journalist said it was “troubling” that people had tried “to downplay” the incident.

King told Page Six, “I think it was a very unfortunate incident.

“It’s troubling to me that anybody would try to downplay what that would mean to them. That’s very troubling to me.”

King — who is best friends with Oprah Winfrey, who is a friend of the Sussexes — insisted it was unsettling that some were trying to “minimize how [Harry and Markle] felt in that moment.”

READ MORE: Whoopi Goldberg Voices Doubt Towards Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Near Catastrophic Car Chase’: ‘It Just Doesn’t Work In New York’

“I’m just really sorry it happened and very sorry they had to go through it,” King continued. “Everybody can have all of their opinions but I always go back to, ‘How did they feel in that moment?’”

King’s comments come after a spokesperson for Harry revealed he and Meghan were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” with paparazzi in NYC last week.

The couple, who were also travelling with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, had attended the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom, where Markle was an honouree.

READ MORE: Bethenny Frankel Slams Prince Harry And Meghan Markle On Instagram: ‘Someone Control The Beast’

A statement released on Wednesday read, “Last night, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” it continued.

The statement explained that while “being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”