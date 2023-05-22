Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are both devastated after the death of their mutual friend, Ali Rafiq.

The Tom Tom owner took to Instagram over the weekend to pay tribute to his childhood friend who died earlier in the week.

“The love I have for you is way beyond words I will carry u forever in my heart,” wrote Sandoval. “Always cherishing the beautiful memories, uncontrollable laughter, and epic experiences we had together. You were My best friend, my brother. I’ll catch u on the next sunrise…5min/5hour 5or500.”

Madix, who looked somber when she was spotted leaving LAX airport on Saturday, also paid tribute to the St. Louis-based photographer, whom she met through her now-ex.

“I keep wanting to text you. it feels like this can’t even be real. we were just planning your trip to LA. talking about our futures and all the things we were looking forward to. i miss our talks about life. i miss sending each other cat memes. i miss geeking out over food. or dj videos. i miss you bringing your turntables over. i miss us both wanting to go home but still staying out and having fun. i miss cut copy and chromeo songs,” she wrote.

Madix noted on her Instagram Story that Rafiq “won’t be seeing this,” but she hoped it would “somehow” make it to him.

“I love you always and forever. i’m grateful for the moments we spent together and for the love and friendship you showed me over the last ten years,” she added. “You are so loved and you are so missed. i am proud to be able to say i know ali the great. because you ARE and will always be the greatest.”

Instagram/@ArianaMadix

Rafiq recently shared a throwback photo of himself and Madix from the early years of “Vanderpump Rules”. He captioned the black-and-white selfie, “Started from the bottom now we here @arianamadix #pumprules #2014.”

Rafiq’s sister, Rabia, revealed that his cause of death is still unknown.

“It’s human nature to ask, what happened, how did he die? The truth is, we don’t know how he died, we just found him and he was already gone,” she said in an Instagram Story after the funeral service Saturday. “We won’t have any answers from his tests for weeks, so we don’t know.”

In March, Sandoval and Madix announced the end of their relationship after being together since 2013 when she first joined “Vanderpump Rules”. It wasn’t long before news broke that Sandoval had cheated on Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss.

This week, fans watched an explosive season 10 finale of “Vanderpump Rules”, where the cheating scandal — or, Scandoval — was fully addressed. And, just hours before the finale aired, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Leviss had called it quits.

To see the rest of the scandal unfold, tune in to “Vanderpump Rules‘” three-part reunion on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 p.m.ET/PT on Bravo.

