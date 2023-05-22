Catherine, Princess of Wales with pupils from schools taking part in the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

Kate Middleton looked pretty in pink as she made a surprise appearance at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, U.K. on Monday.

The Princess of Wales — who loves the outdoors and regularly promotes bringing nature into kids’ lives — surprised school children as she joined them for a picnic.

Kate and Prince William’s Twitter account shared an array of snaps from the day, writing: “Picnic season is upon us, and so is @The_RHS #ChelseaFlowerShow!

“What a lovely lunchtime spent with the next generation of nature-lovers, exploring the gardens and enjoying the first ever Children’s Picnic here at Chelsea ☀️🌷”

10-year-old Romasia was one of the students who got to chat to Kate, with her telling reporters of their conversation: “We spoke about how fascinating it is to see how food grows.

“We talked about strawberries and how it takes time for them to grow and how rewarding it is to eat them then,” People reported.

Kate and the kids visited the outdoor kitchen at The Savills Garden, as well as The Samaritans Listening Garden, among other areas. She also had a bug hunt with the children, as well as planning a home-grown meal with them.

Kate shares kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William.