Alfonso and Angela Ribeiro’s 4-year-old daughter, Ava Sue, is continuing to recover following a scooter accident earlier this month.

The couple recently took to Instagram to reveal Ava had undergone surgery to treat injuries to her face, arm and elbow, sharing photos.

Angela then posted an update during an Instagram Story Q&A, responding to a fan questioning how the little one was doing: “She’s doing better and better each day.

“She has certainly been [a] trooper this past week,” People reported.

Angela previously shared: “My poor baby. I woke up and had a vision/motherly intuition of Ava ending up in the ER today. I announced to the fam, kids, sitter & friends helping out getting ready for Ava’s birthday party that ‘we are not doing anything crazy or dangerous today that could potentially end up with an ER visit.’

“I literally made everyone lock eyes to me when I said these words. Sadly, my words were soon forgotten and long story short, this poor girl crashed off a sit-down scooter… the day before her bday. A big thank you to Dr. Raffy at @kareskinmd for seeing us after hours and performing a procedure to hopefully eventually have little scaring on her face and arms. Not a fun way to spend your last day as a 3-year old, but she was a trooper. Giving this sweet girl some extra cuddles tonight.💔”

The couple then shared sweet messages and photos from the youngster’s fourth birthday party.

Alfonso and Angela share Ava, as well as 9-year-old son, Alfonso Lincoln, and 8-year-old son, Anders Reyn.

Alfonso also shares 20-year-old daughter, Sienna, with ex-wife Robin Stapler.