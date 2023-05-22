Riley Keough poses during the Dior Cruise 2023 photocall at Colegio de San Ildefonso on May 20, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico.

Riley Keough is moving on and stepping out following the recent public buzz surrounding her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley’s, trust. On Saturday, the “Daisy Jones & The Six” actress attended the Dior Cruise show in Mexico City, Mexico.

For the occasion, Riley looked chic in a sheer white dress as she posed for pictures during the photo call. The actress was not joined by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, at the event.

Riley’s appearance came days after ET confirmed that a settlement had been reached between her, her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, and the father of her 14-year-old twin sisters, Michael Lockwood.