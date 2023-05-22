Jimmy Buffett has shared a health update after being hospitalized for an undisclosed illness.

Buffett, 76, announced last week that he’d been forced to reschedule his concert in Charleston, South Carolina, which was originally set to take place on Saturday, May 20.

The “Margaritaville” singer then shared on Facebook on Friday: “Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes.

“I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape.”

READ MORE: Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Forced To Reschedule Show Due To Medical Condition Needing ‘Immediate Attention’

He continued, “Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along.

“Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!”

Buffett’s update came after he wrote on his website on Thursday, “I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.”

READ MORE: Florence Welch And Jimmy Buffett Serve ‘Margaritaville’ Cover On ‘Tonight Show’

The veteran performer quipped in his note, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”

He also made a promise to his Charleston fans that he’d be back to perform once he’s “well enough.”

Buffett went on, “You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, ‘NOT YET!’”