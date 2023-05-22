Sydney Sweeney is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Sydney Sweeney seems to be squashing speculation surrounding her relationship with finacé Jonathan Davino.

While stepping out at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend, the actress was spotted wearing her engagement ring for the first time in nearly a year after getting engaged in February 2022.

Sweeney sported the diamond ring on that finger as she was photographed leaving the Hotel Martinez arm-in-arm with Davino on Sunday. The “Euphoria” star appeared all smiles and donned a white silk dress with a blue bra.

Sydney Sweeney is seen at the Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. — Photo: Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Earlier in the day, Sweeney was seen arriving to the hotel while donning a navy tweed Miu Miu mini-dress.

Sydney Sweeney is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. — Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

On Monday, the “White Lotus” star headed out for a boating day with friends while opting for a more casual look — she styled a pair of jeans with a blue pinstriped button-up worn overtop of a white Celine sports bra.

Sydney Sweeney is seen at Hotel Martinez during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 22, 2023 in Cannes, France. — Photo: Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Sweeney’s ring spotting comes after speculation that she’s been entangled in a secret intimate affair with her “Anyone But You” co-star Glen Powell. Last month, the two made headlines as they appeared to be getting cozy both on and off set of the upcoming rom-com, which was shot in Australia.

To make matters worse, news broke shortly after that Powell and his girlfriend, Gigi Paris, had called it quits after three years of dating.

Meanwhile, things between Sweeney and Davino seemed to be just fine as the pair were then spotted out and about in New York City — their first public outing since rumours began circulating. However, at the time, the actress still wasn’t wearing her ring. It’s unclear when she stopped wearing the sparkler publicly.