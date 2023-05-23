Ariana Madix carries boxes out of her house she shared with Tom Sandoval while moving out with a uhaul truck on Monday. 22 May 2023 Pictured: Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix is not actually making a move just yet.

On Monday, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was spotted moving boxes out of the home she owns with her ex, Tom Sandoval, following his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

Madix was dressed casually for the big day, wearing leggings, sneakers and a sweatshirt as she carried boxes to a moving truck.

She posted about the move on her Instagram Story, smiling as she posed in front of her boxes. “Ready to dip out,” she wrote alongside the video, as a nod to Sandoval’s much-used phrase.

But several hours later, Madix revealed it was all a “stunt” as part of a sponsored brand partnership with financial services company SoFi.

“I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” she said on her Instagram Story. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

A rep also confirmed to People that Madix is still living with Sandoval.

When Madix appeared on “The View” earlier this month, she opened up about her hopes for the home that she and Sandoval continued to live in together in the wake of his controversy.

“I really want to sell the house,” she said. “I want to be a homeowner on my own after this. That is my goal, to be able to save up.”

She reiterated those feelings while on “Watch What Happens Live”, telling host Andy Cohen, “My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house, and I want to move on.”

Sandoval and Leviss made headlines in March when their months-long affair, which occurred amid his long-term relationship with Madix, became public. A source told ET that Sandoval and Leviss have since split, but Madix isn’t convinced about that.

“I don’t buy that at all,” Madix said on “WWHL”. “She was sending letters to my house like four days ago.” Claiming that she “didn’t open” the alleged letter, Madix said Leviss addressed the letter to Sandoval and that it was in her handwriting.

Meanwhile, Madix has moved on romantically, and is now dating Daniel Wai. ET reported the couple’s romance in April, when a source said that the pair had been “casually dating” for a month.

“I’m enjoying myself, and I would say I’m very happy right now,” Madix said during a May interview on the “Today” show. “I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this. In no way, shape or form did I go into that thinking anything. I’ve just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself and it’s just been really lovely to interact with someone who’s just so nice and kind and lovely and caring.”

