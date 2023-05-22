Paris Hilton is mourning the loss of another beloved pet.

On Monday, the media personality, 42, took to Instagram to commemorate the “beautiful and iconic” life of her pet chihuahua, Harajuku B***h.

“Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B***h. For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments,” Hilton captioned a series of sweet photos of her furry friend. “She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber.

“Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now,” the DJ wrote, noting that “she was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.”

Hilton went on to call her “sweet darling” a “tiny ball of love” who always “[brightened] even the darkest of days,” and thanked her “little angel” for “blessing my life with your unconditional love.”

She concluded the emotional post by writing: “You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade. Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. #RIP.”

Harajuku B**ch isn’t the first pet Hilton has lost.

Last year, Hilton opened up about the “incredibly hard” loss of her dog, Diamond Baby, whom she revealed went missing, and, in 2015, she mourned her dog, Tinkerbell, who passed at the age of 14.