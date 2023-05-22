Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are running on love!

A source tells ET that the former “Good Morning America” co-anchors plan to continue their relationship.

“Amy and T.J. sacrificed everything for one another, and are determined to see their relationship through. And so far, they are happy, lying low, and going about life with one another until the dust settles,” the source says.

The source adds, “Amy and T.J.’s overall relationship continues to go strong as the two set their sights on their future both professionally and romantically. The two want to continue in TV, and hope to work together, but are open to all possibilities. When that will happen remains to be seen, as the terms of their previous contracts have been sealed.”

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, were revealed to be dating in November 2022, after pictures of them showing PDA surfaced. At the time, the pair were co-anchors for “GMA”, and they were each married, but separated from their respective spouses Andrew Shue and Marilee Fibeig.

In January, Holmes, Robach and ABC made the decision to part ways after months of speculation surrounding their fate at the network. Still, the two have continued to put their romance on display, during vacations and even running through New York City.

Over the weekend, the pair ran alongside each other during the Brooklyn Half Marathon. The event came two months after they ran the United Airlines New York City Half Marathon.

A source recently told ET that the couple loves running for their health and wellness.

“Amy and T.J. have always had a shared interest in health and fitness, and running in particular, has always been at the forefront of their workout regimens. For Amy, running allows her to clear her head and keep herself in shape,” the source said. “The two love running marathons together not just for the physical aspect, but for the sport of it all. It’s a challenge for them, and they love a good competition.”

