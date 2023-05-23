Click to share this via email

Alec Baldwin is marking the end of “Rust”. The 65-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to celebrate the end of filming on his latest project.

In his post, Baldwin shared a photo of his co-stars, Frances Fisher and Patrick Scott McDermott, smiling after finishing up their work.

“Last day of filming RUST in Montana,” Baldwin wrote. “Sorry that I did not get to work with this living legend, the great @francesfisher . Patrick, I envy you.”

Baldwin then alluded to the tragedy surrounding the film, the October 2021 shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

“It’s been a long and difficult road. But we reach the end of the trail today,” he wrote. “Congratulations to Joel, [cinematographer] Bianca [Cline] and the entire cast and crew.”

Baldwin ended his post by calling the wrapping of the film, “Nothing less than a miracle.”

Last month, special prosecutors dismissed the involuntary manslaughter charges they’d filed against Baldwin in connection to the shooting.