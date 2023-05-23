Click to share this via email

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis just shared an adorable thing that their 9-year-old daughter Evelyn did amid the actor’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming Willis took to Instagram on Monday to share: “So I have to tell you this story, and I’m going to try and do it without crying.

“Because when Evelyn told me this story, I was an absolute puddle.”

The model — who constantly does her bit to raise awareness of the disease — explained how Evelyn had researched “fun facts about dementia” during her free time at school.

She then told her mom that people with dementia “can become severely dehydrated.”

“Now, that’s not funny, but it’s kind of funny,” Heming Willis shared.

“And she really is her father’s child because these two love some random facts. So I said to her, ‘Evelyn, we will always make sure daddy has a bottle of water in hand.

“Thank you for letting me know. But that is the most loving and compassionate thing that you can do is to be curious and educate yourself on your dad’s disease.'”

Willis’ daughter Scout, 31 — whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore — was among those commenting on the post.

“Omg Evelyn!!!!!!! 🥹😭🫠that story made me a puddle of tenderness !” she wrote.

As well as Evelyn, the couple — who celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in March — also share daughter Mabel Willis, 11.

The “Die Hard” star also shares Rumer Willis, 34, and Tallulah Willis, 29, with Moore.

Willis retired from acting in March 2022 due to issues with aphasia, and in February, his family shared that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.