Prince Harry won’t be allowed to pay for his own police protection.

After having his offer to pay privately for protection in the U.K. rejected, the Duke of Sussex has had his legal challenge to review the decision dismissed, BBC reported.

Harry had made the offer after changes were made to his security arrangements when he stepped down from his royal duties.

A hearing had been held in London last week, in which lawyers for the prince challenged the manner in which the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known as Ravec, reached its decision to reject Harry’s offer to pay the police himself.

“Ravec has exceeded its authority, its power, because it doesn’t have the power to make this decision in the first place,” the lawyers argued.

They also cited legislation allowing private payment for “special police services.”

Lawyers from the U.K. Home Office had opposed Harry’s proposal, arguing against allowing wealthy people and those with means to “buy” police security, and making the case that the kind of protection Harry was seeking could entail “specialist officers as bodyguards,” which they said was not the same as paying for policing at events like sports matches.

A judge sided with the Home Office, ruling against continuing Harry’s legal challenge.