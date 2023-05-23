Click to share this via email

Tom Sandoval reportedly has a new lady in his life after his alleged split from Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star hit headlines in March after his months-long affair with Leviss was revealed while he was still dating Ariana Madix.

Sandoval and Madix had been together for nine years when she found a NSFW video of her then-friend Leviss on his phone.

Following a couple of months of cheating scandal drama, ET then revealed earlier this month that Sandoval and Leviss had called it quits.

Despite going through two splits in a matter of months, the U.S. Sun has since reported that he’s now dating Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale after they were spotted out together multiple times.

A TikTok user recently shared a video of the alleged new couple out together in Austin, Texas.

Tom and his new mystery woman together and spotted for the third time this week. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/xHzInlOjw0 — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 20, 2023

Hale appears to have deactivated her social media accounts amid the headlines.

Sandoval and Leviss have yet to confirm their split, but a source told Page Six: “Raquel dipped out. Sandoval is not the one for her.”

ET Canada has contacted Sandoval’s rep for comment on the latest dating claims.

See what Lisa Vanderpump had to say about Sandoval and Leviss’ alleged breakup in her recent interview with ET Canada below: