Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Dua Lipa, Beyoncé & Taylor Swift each drop new tracks on this New Music Friday.

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – May 26th, 2023

Taylor Swift & Ice Spice – “Karma”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night” (From Barbie)

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM”

Taylor Swift – “Hits Different”

Hayley Kiyoko – “Green Light”

OneRepublic – “Runaway”

Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”

Lauren Jauregui – “The One”, plus In Between (EP)

John Orlando and Ali Gatie – “When I’m Gone”

Diddy, City Girls, and Fabolous – “Act Bad”

Other noteworthy artists with releases this week include Audien & William Black Ft. Tia Tia – “Would You Even Know”, Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey – “Snow On The Beach with More Lana Del Rey”, Joohoney – “Freedom” + LIGHTS (EP), Nonso Amadi – “Kilimanjaro ft. BEAM” + When It Blooms (ALBUM), Kota The Friend – “Hope You Heal”, DVBBS, Jeremih, SK8 – “Crew Thang”, Brian Kelley – “See You Next Summer”, ROSIE – “Potential”, Maisie Peters – “Two Weeks Ago”

Keep On Your Radar:

Niall Horan – The Show (ALBUM)

Niall Horan’s new album, The Show is set for release on June 9, 2023.

P1Harmony – HARMONY: ALL IN (ALBUM)

P1Harmony’s new album, HARMONY: ALL IN is set for release on June 9th, 2023, alongside their lead single “JUMP”.

Maisie Peters – the good witch (ALBUM)

Maisie Peter’s second album, the good witch is set for release on June 16, 2023.

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry (ALBUM)

Kelly Clarkson is dropped her brand new album, Chemistry on June 23, 2023.

Kim Petras – Feed The Beast (ALBUM)

Feed The Beast the album June 23rd. Pre order everywhere now 🏰 https://t.co/YvX5uKX3Ww pic.twitter.com/FjDEuiw87j — kim petras (@kimpetras) May 23, 2023

Kim Petras’ highly anticipated debut album, Feed The Beast is set for release on June 23rd, 2023.

Valley – Lost In Translation (ALBUM)

Valley’s second studio album, Lost In Translation is set for release on June 23, 2023.

Taylor Swift – Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) (Album)

Taylor’s Version of her beloved album, Speak Now is set for release on July 7th, 2023.

Rita Ora – You & I (Album)

Rita Ora’s third studio album, You & I is set for release on July 14th, 2023.

Lauren Spencer Smith – Mirror (ALBUM)

Lauren Spencer Smith’s highly anticipated debut studio album, Mirror is set for release on July 14, 2023.

Hozier – Unreal Unearth (ALBUM)

Hozier’s new album, Unreal Unearth is set to release on August 18, 2023.

Dolly Parton – Rockstar (ALBUM)

Country icon, Dolly Parton, is diving into rock n’ roll! Her brand new album, Rockstar is set for release on November 17, 2023.