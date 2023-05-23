Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working on their relationship.

Following speculation about a possible breakup earlier this year, a source told People this week that the couple are back together and trying to mend things.

“They are back together. They have explored therapy,” the source said, explaining that they are working on “making their relationship better” and adding, “Things are still not back to normal though.”

Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022, and according to the source, they “were wedding planning, but not anymore. They don’t have a wedding date. Megan still seems hesitant.”

The source added, “She has just put so much time into their relationship. It’s hard for her to let go.”

Rumours about the couple breaking up emerged in February, when Fox hinted at a split by removing all photos of Kelly from her Instagram account, along with posting a cryptic message.

A week later, she returned to Instagram to address the speculation, writing, “There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.”

Since then, Fox and Kelly have only occasionally been spotted together. In April, they were photographed holding hands while walking around Hawaii, and last week Kelly supported Fox by attending the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch, though they did not appear on the red carpet together.