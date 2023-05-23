Nick Jonas and Kelsea Ballerini rehearse onstage during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Nick Jonas’ “tragic” 2016 Academy of Country Music Awards performance with Kelsea Ballerini led him to have therapy.

The Jonas Brothers hitmaker opened up about the moment during a candid chat on the “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard” podcast.

At the time, Jonas had joined Ballerini on stage to belt out her 2015 track “Peter Pan”.

“A really tragic guitar solo debacle… happened on live TV,” Jonas recalled, according to Page Six.

“I come out for my thing. I rehearsed it a million times. I’m feeling really confident about it — not even really thinking about it like it’s a thing that’s going to be problematic.”

READ MORE: Nick Jonas Honors Priyanka Chopra With The Sweetest Shoutout On Mother’s Day: ‘You Light Up Me And MM’s World’

Jonas went on, “I started off, it was fine and as I walked towards her, I just went completely blank and I hit a wrong note and blacked out basically and clocked that it was wrong and I couldn’t stop.”

He admitted, “In retrospect, I can kind of laugh about how big I thought it was. But it did travel more than I wish it would have, and it did cause me to go to therapy.

“Until this day and hours after unpacking it, I can’t really figure out exactly what happened, but I was rushed to a car and rushed to a plane right after it.

“And I looked at my manager and said, ‘I think that was bad.’ I was like in shock kinda. Like it was a really traumatic moment that shaped the pressure I put on myself to be perfect and to always be on.”

READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Watched Her Being Crowned Miss World When He Was 7

Despite causing a social media frenzy, Jonas decided to poke fun at himself at the time, sharing a meme from the performance.

He wrote, “Yes, I screwed up the solo thanks to a huge brain fart. We’re all human and s–t happens sometimes, but whoever made this is a genius.”