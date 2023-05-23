Despite the rumours, headlines and tabloids exploiting Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce, Kim chooses to view their previous marriage as a “beautiful” union rather than a “failure.”

On Monday, the SKIMS mogul had a candid conversation on Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose” podcast where she spoke about not having “the power” to change the “different views” held by a particular person in her life, seemingly speaking about West, even though she refrained from naming her ex-husband the entire time.

“You can’t force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different,” Kardashian, 42, said of how challenging it was to “co-exist really well” with a certain someone.

While the reality star believes it’s “OK to have” different opinions, noting that’s how “the world goes ’round,” she encouraged listeners to focus on “align[ment] in the same values and morals and things at your core.”

“It’s OK to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in,” she explained.

“You can’t really force things upon other people,” the “Kardashians” star continued. “You can’t expect them to be where you’re at [and] at your level.”

Kim added that she also can’t “help” people who don’t “want” it.

This is a lesson that the famous mom teaches her own four children, whom she shares with West, as they continue to grow up and seek “friends, partners and relationships.”

Kim and Kanye called it quits in 2021 after tying the knot in 2014. Their divorce was settled last November. Despite their broken relationship, Kardashian has held back from publicly criticizing the rapper’s scandals, such as his antisemitic remarks, in an effort to protect their children.