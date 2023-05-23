Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp paid tribute to a friend.

On Monday, the actor was in London, where he took the stage at Royal Albert Hall for a tribute concert in memory of late musician Jeff Beck.

Addressing fans at the show, Depp said, “Bless your hearts, this is a beautiful turnout for Mr. Jeff.”

Johnny Depp a few minutes ago: “bless your hearts, this is a beautiful turn out for Mr. Beck” pic.twitter.com/j9n6j71q1S — mar (@vaersac) May 22, 2023

The actor was also joined onstage by artistic like Ronnie Wood and Imelda May, playing songs from throughout Beck’s career.

Beck died in January at age 78 after contracting bacterial meningitis. A music icon, he was inducted twice into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, as a member of the Yardbirds in 1992, and then as a solo artist in 2009.

Depp and Beck released their first collaboration in 2020 — a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation”.

Last year, Depp played with Beck on his U.K. tour, following the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The trip back to London came after Depp appeared at the Cannes Film Festival last week, where he premiered the film “Jeanne de Barry”, his first movie shot since the trial.