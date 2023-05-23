The Weeknd attends ''The Idol'' photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France.

The Weeknd opened up about his new drama series “The Idol” as the first two episodes premiered at Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

A synopsis for “The Idol” reads: “After a nervous breakdown derailed Jocelyn’s last tour, she’s determined to claim her rightful status as the greatest and sexiest pop star in America.

“Her passions are reignited by Tedros, a nightclub impresario with a sordid past. Will her romantic awakening take her to glorious new heights or the deepest, darkest, depths of her soul?”

During the Cannes press conference, The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — revealed: “I initially wanted to make a dark twisted fairy tale about the music industry and heighten it.

“[Sam [Levinson] and I] wanted to really see if we could create our own pop star, using my experiences, using his experiences, using Lily [Rose Depp]’s experiences from her point of view, to create something special, daring, exciting, fun, to make some people laugh and to p**s some people off,” he added, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tesfaye insisted he’d never met anyone like his character Tedros in the music industry as of yet.

“I don’t f**king think so… thank God,” he said, adding: “He’s Dracula.”

Creator Levinson went on, “It’s about how the world perceives a pop star and the pressure it puts on that individual. It’s a lot of pressure to constantly be on and to have to be what everyone wishes you to be.

“And I also think it’s a lonely life. We can all pretend that everyone is looking out for someone’s best interests, but I think fame really corrupts. I think it is very easy to surround yourself with myth makers, and I think there is something very scary about that.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Depp — who plays Jocelyn — spoke about that explosive Rolling Stone article, which claimed there was an array of the behind-the-scenes drama on set.

The report also called the HBO drama series “twisted ‘torture porn’” that had gone “wildly, disgustingly off the rails.”

“It’s always a little sad and disheartening to see these mean, false things about somebody that you really care about and that you know is not like that,” Depp insisted.

“We know we are making a show that is provocative. It is not lost on us, but it’s an odd one,” Levinson continued.

“Because when my wife read me the article. I told her ‘I think we are about to have the biggest show of the summer.’ In terms of the specifics of what was in it. It just felt completely foreign to me. But I know who I am… People can write whatever they want. If I have a slight objection, it’s that they intentionally omitted anything that didn’t fit their narrative. But I think we have seen a lot of that lately.”

