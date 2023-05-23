Melissa McCarthy likes a cool, calm set.

But in an interview with The Guardian, the “Little Mermaid” star opened up about an unnamed production that had her “physically ill.”

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy Says Drag Was A Big Influence On Her Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Remake

McCarthy explained that she and her husband and creative partner Ben Falcone have a “no screamers or crazy egos” on their sets, in contrast to her negative experience.

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” she said, not naming the director. “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

She continued, “There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person. And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me, this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective.”

Eventually, things got so bad that McCarthy had to take matters into her own hands and put a stop to the toxicity.

“Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops,” she said. “And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”

READ MORE: Melissa McCarthy Tries To Remind Her Daughters That Social Media Is ‘Smoke And Mirrors’

When it comes to managing her own sets with Falcone, McCarthy said that during the hiring process they perform a “crazy check” in order to see if the person is nice enough, explaining they don’t only expect people to be kind on set, “We demand it.”

“You know, we were so astounded and grateful at getting to build our own little worlds, we were like, ‘We have to build the one we’ve always talked about, where everybody gets to have an opinion and everyone is really nice,” McCarty said. “It’s going to run a lot better with no screamers or crazy egos bumbling around. Why would we risk destroying that?’”