Kim Kardashian is hopeful about her future love life but isn’t in any rush to get there.

On the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast, the reality star called herself “a hopeless romantic” who will “always want to be in love” during a conversation about her romantic future.

“[I] definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone,” Kim shared. However, she added that she’ll “definitely take [her] time” in that department of her life.

“I think there’s so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Family Is Encouraging Her To Start Dating Again, Source Says

One of the factors that Kardashian believes is important to hold on to when you find someone you love is “that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given,” she shared.

“I truly think someone is such a solid person when they have really grounded relationships. Grounded in love and relationships can be different things,” Kim said, elaborating: “You know, sometimes you have your group of girlfriends that you love to go on vacation with, and then sometimes you have, you know, your other friends that you work really well with.

“Every relationship can be different. If you have just a mutual respect across the board, that’s I think the number one thing,” she added.

Nonetheless, the SKIMS founder assured she doesn’t “need people to make me happy,” and is “not really ever searching for something.

“I’m really content. My babies make me happy, my family, my life. You know, experiences make me happy,” she told Shetty. “But when you just look around and when there’s like tension and stress, that is just not necessary from work, from relationships, from friends. And you just decide to be still and not try to please everyone.”

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Calls Marriage To Kanye West ‘Beautiful’ Despite Struggling To ‘Co-Exist Really Well’

As Kim began to choose herself and her own happiness, “so many opportunities just opened up and things that I never thought in a million years would come my way,” she shared, comparing it to “getting to the next level in [a] video game.”

“Those were the confirmations that I was heading in the right direction.”

Some of the ways in which Kardashian continues to prioritize time for herself usually begin at the crack of dawn.

“I get up really early. My morning workout really is my, I don’t wanna say therapy session because it’s not like I’m really communicating things, but even if I’m quiet and I’m in my zone, that’s my mental health check every morning,” she said. “I love my workout. It keeps me sane. I can’t say that enough. That’s my time in the morning. Then, as soon as everyone starts to get up for school, the madness happens.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian And Tom Brady Have Been ‘In Touch’ But Are ‘Just Friends,’ Source Says

“It’s about two hours of madness from getting four kids ready in the morning, fed, out the door and on to school,” she explained. “I drop off school every day and then I have a little bit of time, I’d say about 20 minutes, driving back where I just blast my music…That’s my alone time. I love it… I just soak it in and then I get to the house and I start my full work day and I’m committed and focused.”

It sure seems like Kim has been prioritizing her own happiness by sharing experiences with her loved ones.

Since “The Kardashians” star’s split from ex Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months after her divorce from Kanye West, she’s gone on a family ski trip with her and West’s four children, travelled to Japan with her kids, taken her eldest son Saint on a soccer adventure across England, attended Usher‘s “My Way” Las Vegas residency with her friends and more.