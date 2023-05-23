Florence Pugh knows certain people weren’t impressed when she made her move into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress is known for movies including “Midsommar” and “Little Women”, as well as films like “The Wonder”.

She made her MCU debut as Black Widow’s sister Yelena in 2021’s “Black Widow”, as well as making a cameo in the Disney+ show “Hawkeye”.

Pugh is also expected to start shooting the Marvel flick “Thunderbolts” with Harrison Ford this summer.

The star — who is included as one of TIME’s 2023 list of Next Generation Leaders — told the mag of making the move into the MCU, “So many people in the indie film world were really p**sed off at me. They were like, ‘Great, now she’s gone forever.’

“And I’m like, ‘no, I’m working as hard as I used to work.’ I’ve always done back-to-back movies. It’s just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule.”

Florence Pugh poses for “TIME” cover. — Photograph by Mark Peckmezian for TIME

In the candid chat, Pugh also spoke about being told to lose weight in Hollywood, before refusing and having a breakout role in the 2016 British period drama “Lady Macbeth”.

She then starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in the 2019 WWE film “Fighting With My Family”.

Pugh told TIME, “The person I came back to was a female wrestler with muscles and big thighs who made her own name as a champion.

“I quite liked that because the last time I’d been there I was told I needed to lose weight—it was just so not the person I wanted to be.”