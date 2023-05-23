The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the defensive.

Speaking to The New York Times, a rep for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pushed back on claims that their alleged car chase with the paparazzi was a publicity stunt.

“Respectfully, considering the Duke’s family history, one would have to think nothing of the couple or anybody associated with them to believe this was any sort of P.R. stunt. Quite frankly, I think that’s abhorrent,” the rep said.

Last week, the royals said that they had been involved in a two-hour “near catastrophic car chase” with tabloid photographers through the streets of New York while out with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Speaking to the press, New York Mayor Eric Adams urged that “public safety must always be at the forefront” as paparazzi attempt to photograph public figures, but added, “I would find it hard to believe there was a two-hour high-speed chase. We have a lot of traffic, a lot of movement, a lot of people are using our streets. Any type of high speed chase that involves something of that nature is inappropriate.”

The NYPD also concluded that the incident did not warrant further investigation.

During the pursuit, Harry, Meghan and her mother switched from their own car to a yellow cab, and the taxi driver later told The Washington Post, “I don’t think I would call it a chase. I never felt like I was in danger. It wasn’t like a car chase in a movie. They were quiet and seemed scared but it’s New York — it’s safe.”