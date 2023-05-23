Multi-award-winning British actress Samantha Morton, and Ruby Stokes appear in the first set of spine-chilling images for Paramount+’s upcoming horror-thriller series “The Burning Girls”.

Morton will star as Reverend Jack Brooks — a single parent haunted by a tragedy from her previous church, who bears the onus of her husband’s death — while Stokes stars as Jack’s 15-year-old daughter Flo — a teenager who marches to the beat of her own drum.

“Set in Chapel Croft, a village haunted by a dark and turbulent history, ‘The Burning Girls’ sees Reverend Jack Brooks and her daughter Flo arrive in the hope of a fresh start. They soon find a village rife with conspiracies and secrets where uncovering the truth can be deadly in a community with a bloody past,” as per the logline.

READ MORE: ‘The Crowded Room’ Trailer: Tom Holland’s Past Unravels In Psychological Thriller Series

Jack Brooks, played by Samantha Morton, in “The Burning Girls”. — Photo: 2023 THE BURNING GIRLS © Buccaneer/Paramount + / photographer Joss Barratt

The photos, unveiled today, were taken at locations in the South of England, where the Paramount+ original series was filmed late last year.

“I was immediately drawn to this character-led script, brought to life by a wonderfully talented and dedicated cast,” Morton said in a statement. “On the surface ‘The Burning Girls’ is about community, but underneath it’s every man for themselves. Untangling this intricate web was an absolute thrill.”

Morton, who recently starred alongside Brendan Fraser in “The Whale”, also stars in “The Serpent Queen” and appeared on “The Walking Dead”.

Meanwhile, Stokes, who stars as Daphne Bridgerton’s (Phoebe Dynevor) sister Francesca in “Bridgerton”, said “It was a pleasure working with such a talented and dedicated cast and crew. A personal highlight; playing opposite Sam whom I greatly admire.”

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’ Newcomer Hannah Dodd Talks Taking Over The Role Of Francesca

Flo Brooks, played by Ruby Stokes, in “The Burning Girls”. — Photo: 2023 THE BURNING GIRLS © Buccaneer/Paramount + / photographer Joss Barratt

According to the official synopsis, “The story of ‘The Burning Girls’ starts when Protestant martyrs – including two young girls – were betrayed and burned at the stake five hundred years ago. Two teenage girls then disappeared from Chapel Croft without a trace thirty years ago, and just a few weeks ago, the vicar of the local parish hanged himself in the nave of the church.

“Psychological horror meets small town mystery in this story of a troubled vicar, desperate to exorcise the demons of her past and find peace in their new home. The more Jack and Flo unearth about Chapel Croft’s past, the deeper they are drawn into the age-old rifts, mysteries, and suspicions of this insular village.”

“The Burning Girls” —This picture shows Burning Girl 1, Abigail, played by Sienna and Burning Girl 2, Maggie, played by Summer. — Photo: 2023 THE BURNING GIRLS © Buccaneer/Paramount + / photographer Joss Barratt

“The Burning Girls”, which is Paramount+’s latest book adaptation, also stars BAFTA EE Rising Star nominee, Conrad Khan (“Peaky Blinders”), as Lucas Wrigley – a mysterious alternative teen who Flo befriends in the series.

Additionally, the cast includes Paul Bradley (“Eastenders”), Janie Dee (“Official Secrets”), Jane Lapotaire (“The Crown”), John Macmillan (“House of the Dragon”), Rupert Graves (“Sherlock”), Elodie Grace Orkin (“Stranger Things”), Safia Oakley-Green (“The Origin, Sherwood”), Beth Cordingly (“Funland”), David Dawson (Doc Martin”), Jack Roth (“Britannia”) and Mollie Holder (“Sanditon”).

READ MORE: Morgan Freeman To Star In Paramount+ Original Series ‘Lioness’

The upcoming show is based on the novel of the same name by C.J Tudor and adapted by Hans Rosenfeldt (“Marcella”, “The Bridge”). Tudor and Rosenfeldt also serve as executive producers on the six-episode series directed by Charles Martin (“Skins”, “Wallander”) and Kieron Hawkes (“Intergalactic”, “Ripper Street”).

“The Burning Girls” will hit the streamer sometime later this year.