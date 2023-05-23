LeBron James may be mulling an exit.

After the Los Angeles Lakers’ season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs on Monday night, the 38-year-old basketball star hinted at a possible retirement.

Speaking to the press after the game, James said, “I got a lot to think about, to be honest. Just personally, with me moving forward with the game of basketball, I got a lot to think about.”

Did LeBron James just hint he may have played his last game? pic.twitter.com/864Hp0bk9Q — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 23, 2023

James made his thoughts about retirement more explicit when asked about his comment afterward by ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin.

Asked what exactly he needed to think about, James said, “If I want to continue play,” and when pressed on whether he would walk away before next season, he reiterated, “I got to think about it.”

LeBron James to ESPN on his thought process going into the offseason:

Q: When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?

A: "If I want to continue to play."

Q: As in next year?

A: "Yeah."

Q: You would walk away?

A: "I got to think about it." — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 23, 2023

James joined the NBA in 2003, when he was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and was named Rookie of the Year at the end of the season.

He has won a number of other awards, including multiple MVP awards, and has four NBA championship rings to his name.

Last year, James signed a new contract extension, which according to CBS Sports, would mean leaving $50 million on the table should he retire.