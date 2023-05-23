Nelly Furtado is going strong after 20 years.

The Canadian artist is on the new cover of Fault Magazine, and in the issue she shares how TikTok helped her realize her legacy in pop music.

“When it comes to my legacy, it has only started to connect in the last few years because of TikTok,” she says. “One day, my daughter said, ‘Mom, your music is trending on TikTok.’ I didn’t even have TikTok on my phone, and I didn’t know how to use it.”

She continues, “We started making fun little videos on there. At the same time, I started going out and often hearing my music being played. I found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to my music.”

That meant something to Furtado, who explains, “When I started in this business, people would say, ‘Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,’ but 20 years have gone by and people still like my music.”

In the interview, she also teases her next album, including revealing the influence of her Latin roots on her new music.

“I can’t help but write in Spanish and sometimes in Portuguese. I just love it so much. The second record you’ll hear is a Spanglish track because it just happened that way. I don’t really overthink it when I write in Spanish; it just naturally happens,” Furtado says. “I’ve been singing in Latin languages since I was a kid. I was singing on stage in Portuguese before I was singing in English. I even did a whole album in Spanish.”

The singer also teased one of the collaborations on the new album: “One track is with Bomba Estéreo. I met Liliana from Bomba Estéreo on a trip to Colombia. We were sent to the jungle, meditated, went into the studio, and formed a friendship with another one of my artist friends. We’re all really good friends, all mothers, and I’ve relied quite heavily on those female friendships these last couple of years.”

Finally, Furtado added, “I have so much music. I’ve recorded a hundred songs in the last 18 months, and I’m so excited to bring people new music.”