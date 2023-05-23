Don’t mess with Sylvester Stallone’s daughters.

Appearing this week on the “Giggly Squad” podcast, the “Rocky” stars daughters Sistine and Sophia revealed they get their dad to write their breakup texts.

“My dad is a savant when it comes to our dating lives — in so many areas,” Sistine said. “In one area, he writes most of our breakup texts.”

Sophia went so far as to say, “I highly suggest girls should go up to their dad and have their dad write a breakup text because men know men. I’m telling you.”

“And they never get mad for being honest,” Sistine said of how their exes reacted to the texts.

The daughters did agree that their dad can be a bit hard on the guys they date.

“We’re like, ‘Oh, this [guy] is a good egg. We’re gonna bring him home.’ And [our dad] is always standoffish,” Sistine said. “[He] stands in the corner, doesn’t say anything … just to intimidate.”

Sophia laughed that he “always … has a cigar” to assert dominance over the new man.

“I asked him, I go, ‘Why do you do that?’ And he goes, ‘I can tell within the first four minutes of meeting [a boyfriend] if he’s going to last or not, and so I’m not going to waste my time,’” Sistine said. “And he’s right every time.”