It’s all about family in the new Maroon 5 music video.

On Tuesday, the band released the video for their new single, “Middle Ground”, starring Adam Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their kids.

“Sisters and brothers are picking sides / and both of our mothers are terrified,” Levine sings on the track. “And I’m crying out to an empty sky / tell me, if I hit the ground / and I fall down to my knees, would you hear the sound / am I crazy to think that we, could make it out / am I crazier to believe, there’s a middle ground.”

Maroon 5 – Photo: Mathieu Bitton

In the video, the members of the band hanging out in a backyard, sharing a toast at a picnic table, with Prinsloo sitting on Levine’s lap.

Another scene has the couple’s daughters running and jumping on them as they lay together in a hammock.

In a brief moment, Levine plays chess with one of his daughters, who gives him a kiss on the nose.

“Middle Ground” is the first release from Maroon 5 since 2021, and follows the band’s first run of their “M5LV” Las Vegas residency shows.