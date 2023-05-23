Arnold Schwarzenegger is here to bring the action.

In a new promo for Netflix’s action slate, the “Terminator” star is appointed Chief Action Officer, making the announcement in style, by driving a tank over a Mercedes Benz.

The promo teases a number of upcoming shows and movies, including the Chris Hemsworth sequel “Extraction 2”, Gal Gadot’s adventure “Heart of Stone”, the new season of “The Witcher” and Schwarzenegger’s own action-comedy series “FUBAR”.

And it turns out Schwarzenegger really was driving that tank over the car at the beginning of the promo.

“Was it really me driving? Of course it was. I wasn’t going to let someone else have that fun,” the former governor of California told Netflix’s in-house publication, Tudum. “And yes — it was as easy as it looked.”

Schwarzenegger performed the stunt in two takes with the help of the stunt team he’d worked with for 30 years.

In fact, the tank he drives in the video is the one he owns, an M47 Patton that he had shipped from Austria to the U.S.

“I drove this exact tank when I was an 18-year-old in the Austrian army, and many years later I was fortunate enough to be able to bring it to the US. So when Netflix wanted to name me as CAO, I jumped at the opportunity to have a little fun with the tank.