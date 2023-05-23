Niall Horan is getting back on the road.

The former One Direction member revealed on Monday The Show Live on Tour 2024, which will see him performing internationally across three continents.

“There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives,” said Horan in a press statement, via People. “To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

He shared a poster with the tour dates on Instagram to fans.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local,” he wrote.

Tour locations include cities in Europe, Oceania and North America.

The tour is named after his upcoming album The Show, which drops on June 9.

Fans worried the musician won’t perform in their cities should keep an eye out on Horan’s socials.

“There are still a few more dates coming so if you don’t see a show near you listed, stay tuned,” he added in his post.

The Show Live On Tour 2024 kicks off on May 29, 2024.