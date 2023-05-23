Natalie Portman has called out “the different” ways men and women are still expected to act in society and at events like the Cannes Film Festival.

The “Black Swan” actress promoted her new film “May December” alongside co-stars Julianne Moore and Charles Melton at the French festival on Sunday.

A synopsis for the upcoming flick reads, “20 years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.”

Natalie Portman, Charles Melton, Julianne Moore attend the “May December” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 in Cannes, France. Credit: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

Portman — who stars as actress Elizabeth Berry — spoke at a press conference, with her opening up about “the film’s themes of performative femininity,” People reported.

Portman shared, “The whole film is so much about performance and the different roles we play in different environments, for different people, for ourselves, even.”

She continued, “This aspect of, even here — the different ways we as women are expected to behave at this festival even compared to men.

“How we’re supposed to look, how we’re supposed to carry ourselves.

“The expectations are different on you all the time and it affects how you behave, whether you’re buying into it, whether you’re rejecting it or whether you’re doing something in between,” Portman went on. “You’re definitely defined by the social structures upon you.”

Moore and Melton star as partners Gracie and Joe, who have a 20-year age gap, in the movie.

Moore told reporters of how the age difference is depicted in the film, “An age gap is one thing, but a relationship between an adult and a child is something else entirely.

“Her transgression, I believe, personally, is so enormous that she sort of buries it in her own identity, in her own performative femininity.”