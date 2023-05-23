Lewis Capaldi has been an open book when it comes to discussing her personal struggles with mental health.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Rebecca Judd, the “Someone You Loved” singer is characteristically candid as he discusses the impact that his career has had on his mental health.

According to Capaldi, his mental health issues have been exacerbated by his being an internationally famous music star.

“I think on this album in particular I talk a bit more about my mental health, which has taken a beating over the last little while,” he said, as reported by People. “My mental health issues are a direct symptom of my job.”

While Capaldi contends that he’s in a good place at the moment, his biggest struggles have occurred whenever he’s gone on tour.

“I was in a bad way where I was just having panic attacks every single day on stage and I was just shy,” he said. “I still haven’t quite got there, but it’s interesting that this thing that you love to do and you’ve always wanted to do becomes something that causes you such distress, but such is the modern world.”

In order to keep doing what he loves, Capaldi has had to strike a delicate balance.

“Right now I’m at a point where I can balance my mental health and how I feel in general… the trade-off is worth it,” he said. “I’ll take a few panic attacks and my Tourettes and stuff for what’s happening, but if it gets to the point where things get worse mentally and I stop kind of looking after myself in that regard, I think that would be a point where I’d be like, ‘I’m just not going to do this anymore.'”

And if he were to feel the situation worsening, he wouldn’t be averse to stepping back.

“At that point, if it felt like it was becoming something that I was not into or was causing me stress or I hated, then that’s when I would probably pack it in,” he added.