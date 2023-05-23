An award-worthy reunion.

On Tuesday, Harry Styles superfan “Grandma” Reina LaFantaisie reunited with the singer after getting to present him with a Grammy at the award show in February.

The Sudbury, Ontario resident shared photos of herself, her daughter and her granddaughter backstage with Styles at his concert in Coventry on Monday night.

“Good morning to all the beautiful and loving Harries I met last night at his concert!” she wrote in the caption, adding, “Now, imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song ‘Reunited And It feels so Good’ by Peaches And Herb 😂 While giving me a hug .”

“He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour,” Reina continued. “His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!”

She went on, “I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind. Let’s all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his Fans. getting ready for our next concert this evening.”

Finally, Reina added, “My cup is spilling over ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

After the Grammys in February, Reina spoke with ET Canada about getting to hand Styles the coveted award, after sharing her praise for the singer on TikTok.

Recalling Styles hugging her when he collected his prize, Reina said, “I couldn’t believe it. And I just, I hugged him as hard as he hugged me. I just could not believe that he was there … And I kept saying, ‘I just I got to keep it together. I got to keep it together.’ Like my knees are getting weaker by the minute.”