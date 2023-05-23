Halle Bailey wants her fans to trust what she’s doing.

“The Little Mermaid” star has seen her entire life change as a result of the casting, and with it an increased amount of public attention on her personal relationships.

Bailey is currently dating Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—known professionally as rapper DDG, much to the surprise of her fans who’ve followed her journey as a teen star.

“It’s really funny how people look at you [as] still being this young girl, still being this innocent, untouchable thing,” she told Glamour in a new interview. “I appreciate that as I venture into adulthood, I’m able to make my own decisions.”

One of those decisions is to keep her personal and professional life a little separate.

“For my peace and my sanity, I have to keep that private,” she said of her romance.

Bailey debuted as part of the two-person musical act Chloe x Halle, with her sister Chloe Bailey.

When she landed the part of Ariel for the live action film, the actress almost didn’t go through with it as she was unused to being a solo act. It was her sister that encouraged her to not let the opportunity go to waste.

“You must, you have to, and you have to fly. This is your moment,” Bailey recalled her sister’s words.

“The Little Mermaid” live-action swims into theatres on May 26.