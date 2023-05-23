Suzanne Somers’ Palm Springs pad is back on the market, with a $12.9 million asking price.

Described by TopTenRealEstateDeals as “one of California’s most interesting homes,” the mountainside compound has been home for the “Three’s Company” star and husband Alan Hamel since the 1970s until the couple sold in 2021.

Now back on the market, the property includes five buildings with total of 7,280 square feet — in addition to about 10,000 square feet of outdoor pavilions — set upon more than 28 acres.

The main home features the primary suite, along with six additional bedrooms, nine baths, a dining room that seats 24, a living room, a two-room kitchen, massive pantry and a wine cellar.

Then, there’s the incredible stone guest house, designed in the 1920s by architect Albert Frey, which includes four more bedrooms and five fireplaces.

Other features include an outdoor amphitheater carved into the mountain that seats 50 (and also includes its own dance floor), two pools, spa and a natural waterfall that, the listing points out “spills musically down the hillside.”

In addition, the listing notes, “romantic walkways, large terraces with mountain views, and comfortable patios are set among the buildings, some of which date back as far as 1923.”

