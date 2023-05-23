Mia Wasikowaska’s newest movie is turning heads on the festival circuit.

The actress stars in “Club Zero”, directed by Austrian director Jessica Hausner.

The film sees Wasikowaska in the role of Miss Novak, who “joins the staff of an international boarding school to teach a conscious eating class” and “instructs that eating less is healthy,” according to an official synopsis.

“The other teachers are slow to notice what is happening and by the time the distracted parents begin to realize, Club Zero has become a reality,” it added.

The film screened at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and featured a disclaimer that offered a trigger warning for disordered eating and featured a note in its end credits that said no actors lost weight to film the movie, according to People.

But a graphic scene involving vomit left audiences speechless.

The outlets reports the scene featured a teenager making herself vomit her dinner back onto her plate then eating the contents in front of her parents.

“Is it over yet?” one audience member reportedly asked among other audible reactions.

A director’s note in the press kit for the film claims it’s intended to make parents questions how they can monitor what their children are doing and learning.

“We live in a meritocracy that makes us work increasingly more … [the movie] is set in a boarding school to emphasize the dependency of parents on teacher,” Hausner wrote. “In our society, teaching is often badly paid and not valued enough, yet it should be a highly respected job and paid accordingly.”

According to the director, the film was also partially inspired by her own experiences in school, as a student at an all-girls Catholic school in the 1980s.

“We would only chew on sugar-free gum and were disgusted by a girl who ate an egg sandwich during break,” she wrote. “Secretly, we admired her because she didn’t care about what we thought. It was an interesting dynamic.”

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorder Information Centre (NEDIC) toll-free at 1-866-NEDIC-20 or 416-340-4156.