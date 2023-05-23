Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miss Benny as Marco, Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in "Glamorous"

Get ready to take a walk on the “Glamorous” side.

The upcoming Netflix comedy tells the story of Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a young gender non-conforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place until he lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Kim Cattrall).

The job provides Marco with his first real chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer — while also helping Madolyn rejuvenate her iconic but now-stale beauty brand.

READ MORE: Kim Cattrall Says The ‘About My Father’ Cast Are Like A ‘Dysfunctional But Happy Family’

Madolyn is described as a “veteran from the Golden Age of Supermodels,” founder and CEO of the boutique beauty brand that bears her name. “The quick-witted executive is focused on shaking up her business and sees an opportunity in Marco, taking him from the makeup counter to a seat at the table, ruffling feathers along the way.

Other characters include: Madolyn’s son Chad (Zane Phillip), director of sales; Venetia (Jade Payton) Madolyn’s ambitious and chic first assistant who takes the newly-hired Marco under her wing; Ben (Michael Hsu Rosen), graphic designer at Glamorous by Madolyn, who develops an unrequited crush on Marco; Britt (Ayesha Harris), Ben’s fellow graphic designer; Parker (Graham Parkhurst) a confident, self-proclaimed jock who symbolizes unobtainable gay cis-male perfection until a chance encounter with Marco sets in motion a game of pursuit.

Miss Benny as Marco in episode 101 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

Kim Cattrall as Madolyn in episode 101 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R:Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben, Miss Benny as Marco, Jade Payton as Venetia, Ayesha Harris as Britt in episode 102 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Miss Benny as Marco, Zane Phillips as Chad, Nicole Power as Mykynnleigh, Kaleb Horn as Nowhere, Jade Payton as Venetia, Ayesha Harris as Britt, Michael Hsu Rosen as Ben in episode 103 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Jade Payton as Venetia, Zane Phillips as Chad in episode 103 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

Mark Deklin as James in episode 104 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

Miss Benny as Marco in episode 104 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Miss Benny as Marco, Damian Terriquez as Dizmal in episode 105 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Graham Parkhurst as Parker, Miss Benny as Marco in episode 108 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Aldrin Bundoc as Jeffrey, Brock Ciarlelli as Geofferey, Joel Kim Booster as Cliff, Matt Rogers as Tony in episode 108 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Amanda Matlovich/Netflix © 2023

L to R: Miss Benny as Marco, Diana Maria Riva as Julia in episode 105 of “Glamorous”. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2023

“Glamorous” debuts on Thursday, June 22.