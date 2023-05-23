David DeLuise is reflecting on some fellow actors’ unprofessional behaviour on TV sets — and he’s not afraid to name names.

During the latest edition of PodCo’s “Wizards of Waverly Pod” rewatch series, in which he and fellow “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum Jennifer Stone share hosting duties, DeLuise looked back at the time he landed a guest spot as a murder victim on “CSI: Miami”, in which he shared a scene with star David Caruso.

His character, he explained, met his end after being stabbed in the neck, with Caruso’s Det. Horatio Caine showing up at the crime scene.

“So I was dead. All I did in the scene with him, I was dead,” DeLuise recalled.

“[Caruso] came, like, four hours late. They had lit, pre-lit, pre-shot the whole scene… I’m dead, I’m laying in blood, and Caruso goes, “What do we got… cut! Cut! Where’s my Diet Coke?’ I was just, like, this guy is so not nice,” DeLuise reflected.

“If you watch him, he never looks at the other actor [in the scene], he always just looks away,” DeLuise added.

When another actor delivered his lines, stumbling a bit, rather than do another take Caruso figured it was good enough and called it a day.

“And Caruso’s like, ‘It doesn’t get any better than that, bye,’ and he just left,” said DeLuise. “So if David Caruso’s listening, I’m sorry.”

DeLuise also remembered another awkward encounter while starring in the Christina Applegate-starring sitcom “Jesse”, which ran for two seasons in the late 1990s.

“There was an actor, Bruno Campos. I’ve said his name, and there it is,” DeLuise said.

“He was not nice to us. He was not a good guy. Because when we were having dinner, me and the other actors were talking about something, and he actually said, ‘Why are you guys even thinking about that? You guys are just the filler.’ What the f**k, right?” DeLuise recollected.

As for whether he might regret publicly calling Campos out, DeLuise insisted he wouldn’t. “You know what? He shouldn’t have said that,” he declared. “Because that’s the truth.”