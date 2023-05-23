Lupita Nyong’o is addressing those longstanding rumours that she and Janelle Monáe once dated.

S‌peaking to Rolling Stone for a profile on Monáe, Nyong’o confirmed the two were never an item — but that they are very close.

“She’s extremely gifted,” Nyong’o told RS. “It’s built into her spirit. Her openness creates intimacy onscreen. It’s really cool to see her move from one thing to another and do it with such mastery.”

According to the “Black Panther” star, she found the dating rumours to be amusing.

“She has magnetism that they were obviously picking up on. She is that enigmatic,” Nyong’o explained. “People are curious about enigmatic people. I was not surprised. And I don’t mind being associated with her in any capacity.”

Nyong’o met Monáe for the first time when they were both attending the Met Gala, when Nyong’o’s star was on the rise after her Oscar win for “12 Years a Slave”.

“This world is still extremely new to me and unbelievable,” she recalled of that time. “[Janelle] came up to me and just gave me the realest hug. I think we may have swayed to the music. She was just like, ‘I’m so proud of you, and just thank you for being you.’”

While celebrity interactions can often be superficial, Nyong’o insisted this wasn’t the case with Monáe. “At some point, [Monáe] asked me for my phone, put her number in and said, ‘Let’s stay in touch.’ She was like, ‘I really mean it. If you need anything, I’m here for you,” she recalled.

As close as they are, however, she doesn’t claim to have an inside track into the inner workings of her friend’s soul.

“Just because you’re a close friend of hers doesn’t mean you get to know everything about her,” she added. “I think that’s what makes her interesting as an artist.”