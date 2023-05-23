Hailee Steinfeld is one of the famous females to appear in Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood” music, alongside the likes of Selena Gomez, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo, Martha Hunt, Jessica Alba, Seraya, Karlie Kloss, Lena Dunham, Ellie Goulding, Gigi Hadid, Paramore’s Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Zendaya and, of course, Swift herself.

In a new interview with People, Steinfeld recalled having no hesitation when she received the offer to appear in the video.

“I mean, you get a call from Ms. Swift and you run to the phone,” she said.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Reacts To Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ Theory

“It doesn’t even matter what’s about to be said on the other side. You run to the phone, you pick it up,” she continued.

“It was the coolest to be a part of her music video with so many incredibly talented, empowering women,” Steinfeld added.

“There were three of me that day, too, which was quite cool. To be a part of Taylor’s world and her vision was an honour, truly. I’m literally chasing the dates of her Eras tour trying to figure out when I can make it,” noted the dyed-in-the-wool Swiftie.

Back in 2015, Steinfeld shared even more details about how she came to be part of “Bad Blood”.

READ MORE: Hailee Steinfeld Reflects On Being Bullied, Talks Being Part Of Taylor Swift’s Squad

Well, Taylor called me when she telling me about the video, and she was like, ‘I’ll send you the treatment and it’ll explain it a lot better, (but) there’s going to be three of you!’ And I was like, ‘That’s going to be awesome. I have no idea what this is, but I obviously trust her and this is going to be amazing,'” Steinfeld told USA Today.

“When I got to set, we had a couple different ideas,” she added. “Taylor helped me come up with it because I was having trouble, and ‘The Trinity’ just seemed to fit and it sounds awesome. I wish people would just call me that on a daily basis because it’s so cool.”