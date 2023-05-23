Amanza Smith has received a clean bill of health.

During the sixth season of “Selling Sunset”, which dropped May 19 on Netflix, viewers witnessed realtor Amanza Smith experiencing a cancer scare after a scan of her uterus.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, May 23, however, Smith had some good news to share.

“Thank you to everyone for your concerns and well wishes towards my health. I am happy to tell you that I am in fact, not only cancer free, but also possibly aging backwards and happier than I’ve been in forever! ♥️🙏🏽😂,” she wrote.

“The results of my biopsy were benign! I will continue to be grateful for my health, and even more so now than ever!” she continued.

“You realize that if it is in fact, in poor, standing, everything else falls secondary. I have lost many loved ones to cancer. The most recent one was my adoptive father and you all see that in season six. Maybe I didn’t say how he passed but that was how and it is a very sensitive subject,” she added.

She then addressed the bad blood between her and co-star Chrishell Stause, and attempted to put a positive spin on the situation.

“I know that it is very public that Chrishell and I have our own little feud right now however, I also know that she too, has suffered a great deal of pain by losing loved ones from this terrible awful disease,” she noted.

“It affects everyone involved in a very heartbreaking way. Let’s celebrate life on this post and I urge you to please if you are going to comment make this one, the one that you bite your tongue and only make it positive. Negativity causes disease everyone remember that … it’s something we don’t want to mess with … love, positivity, and happiness actually heal it. Big love to you all. Thank you for the support,” she wrote, concluding, “We are so grateful to have the number one show in the US on Netflix.”

The sixth season of “Selling Sunset” is currently streaming on Netflix.