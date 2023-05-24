Ariana Madix didn’t hold back as she appeared on the latest episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been hitting headlines since March after her then-boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval’s affair with her then-friend Raquel Leviss was revealed.

Madix found a NSFW video of Leviss on his phone. They’ve since split.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Reveals She Staged Fake Move Out Of Shared Home With Tom Sandoval For SponCon ‘Stunt’

The reality TV star told host Alexandra Cooper: “They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f**ked her.”

This isn’t the first time Madix has spoken out about Sandoval in a tell-all interview.

READ MORE: Ariana Madix Details New Romance With Daniel Wai Following Tom Sandoval Split

She also joined Andy Cohen last week on “Watch What Happens Live”, where she admitted she used to look at Sandoval’s phone, with his permission, after she’d question him when he’d stay out late or not come home.

Madix shared, “He was very good about concealing the double life and hiding all of the evidence.

“It’s like I wasn’t suspicious about an affair or about Rachel, but something was clearly going on with him mentally, and that’s what I was picking up on,” she said when talking about whether she was suspicious.