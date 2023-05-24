Joe Alwyn is stepping out.

This week, the 32-year-old actor was at the Cannes Film Festival, making his first public appearance since his split from pop superstar Taylor Swift.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Is ‘Enjoying Her Time’ With Matty Healy, Has ‘Moved On’ From Joe Alwyn: Source

Dressed in a black suit with a light pink satin shirt and dark sunglasses, Alwyn was in France for a dinner hosted by Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane.

News of Alwyn and Swift’s breakup emerged in April, after fans had begun speculating about a split when “The Favourite” actor wasn’t seen attending the first concerts on her Eras tour.

The couple had dated for six years.

A source recently told ET that Swift “has moved on from Joe and is feeling great and confident.”

READ MORE: Taylor Swift Struts Through NYC With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively & HAIM Amid Breakup From Joe Alwyn

Since the split, Swift has been spotted with Matty Healy of rock band The 1975, and a source told ET said she has been “enjoying her time with Matty.”

“Taylor and Matty have known each other and have history,” the source explained, “so there’s a comfortability factor there, but also feelings of excitement.”

Alwyn meanwhile, has been busy with his film career. The actor is set to reunite with “The Favourite” director Yorgos Lanthimos for the upcoming “And”, also starring Emma Stone, as well as Brady Corbet’s “The Brutalist”.