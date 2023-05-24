It’s all about family.

On Tuesday night, Ludacris opened for Janet Jackson at Budweiser Stage in Toronto, and he surprised the audience by bringing out his “Fast X” co-star Vin Diesel.

Walking onstage to cheers from the crowd, Diesel said, “When we were making the first ‘Fast and Furious’, we were listening to Ludacris on set.”

He continued, “I came here, obviously, because I’ve got the best brother in the world, which is Ludacris.”

The rapper then said that Diesel had specifically chosen to make the surprise appearance in Toronto.

“I’m only coming to Toronto,” Diesel proclaimed, “because I love Toronto.”

The actor then talked about their work together on the “Fast and Furious” franchise, sharing how grateful they are to the fans for helping make “Fast X” number 1 at the box office.

“The best way to say it is, all we do is win,” Ludacris said, before he and his co-star launched into a performance of DJ Khaled’s “All We Do Is Win”.

On social media, fans attending the concert shared the surprise moment, including celebs like Andrew Phung, Kardinal Offishal and CityNews’ Lindsay Dunn.

Vin Diesel just surprised the crowd in Toronto and hopped on staged with @Ludacris to talk about @TheFastSaga going #1 pic.twitter.com/boVeXCDELm — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) May 24, 2023

Oh damnnnnnn @vindiesel just rolled up at the Luda and Janet show in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/mP0wwjP9li — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) May 24, 2023