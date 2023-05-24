Click to share this via email

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson speak with a staff member as they arrive for the screening of the film "Asteroid City" during the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 23, 2023.

Rita Wilson is setting the record straight about those pics of her and Tom Hanks appearing to scold a man on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

The pair attended the star-studded event for Hanks’ “Asteroid City” premiere on Tuesday, and snaps showing the couple seemingly having a heated discussion with a man were quick to do the rounds online.

However, it seems like Hanks’ nice guy reputation is going nowhere, as Wilson took to her Instagram Story to insist not all was as it seemed.

Wilson wrote alongside a grab of an article, “This is called ‘I can’t hear you. People are screaming. What did you say? Where are we supposed to go?’

“But that doesn’t sell stories! Nice try.

“We had a great time! Go see ‘Asteroid City!'” she added.

Wilson and Hanks’ outing came after they celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last month.

“35 years of marriage. April 30, 1988. Love is everything,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of Hanks presenting her with a cake decorated with the words “Happy Anniversary.”