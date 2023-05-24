Stevie Nicks is thankful for Taylor Swift’s music.

At her concert in Atlanta on Tuesday, the Fleetwood Mac singer shared how Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” helped her to grieve the passing of bandmate Christine McVie.

Nicks took a moment during the show to talk about the Midnights track, and her feelings about losing McVie last year.

🎵| Stevie Nicks thanking @taylorswift13 at her concert tonight in Atlanta for writing “You're On Your Own, Kid” and said it’s how she feels without Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/eGZHljrJRE — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 23, 2023

“Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favour for me, and that is writing a song called ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid,'” Nicks said. “That is the sadness of how I feel.”

Talking about her relationship with McVie, she continued, “Even on the other side of the world, we didn’t have to talk on the phone. And then we’d go back to Fleetwood Mac and we’d walk in and just be like, ‘Little sister, how are you.’ It was like never a minute had passed. Never an argument in our entire 47 years.”

Thanking Swift once again, Nicks said, “The two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now, I’m having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. You helped me to do that. Thank you.”

McVie died on Nov. 30, at age 79. As a member of Fleetwood Mac, she wrote or co-wrote many of the band’s most enduring hits, including “Everywhere”, “Don’t Stop” and “Little Lies”.